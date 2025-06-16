Iranian missile causes ‘minor damage’ to U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv

The U.S. Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv sustained “minor damage” as a result of a nearby Iranian missile strike, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said on Monday.

“Some minor damage from concussions of Iranian missile hits near Embassy Branch in Tel Aviv, but no injuries to U.S. personnel,” he wrote on X.

“U.S. diplomatic facilities in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem would be closed on Monday as a precaution, he said.

The Israeli authorities said earlier that several Iranian missiles struck the country overnight.

Explosions were heard in the centre of Tel Aviv, followed by ambulance sirens.

Israel launched airstrikes on Friday targeting a range of Iranian sites, including nuclear facilities, military leaders, defence installations and energy sites, prompting retaliation from Tehran.