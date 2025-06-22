Iran tells UN that US has ‘waged war’ under ‘absurd pretext’

Iranian Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani leaves a United Nations Security Council emergency meeting in New York on June 22, 2025, one day after US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Iran threatened US bases in the Middle East after massive air strikes that Washington said had destroyed Tehran’s nuclear program, though some officials cautioned that the extent of damage was unclear. International concern focused on fears that the unprecedented US attacks would deepen conflict in the volatile region after Israel launched a bombing campaign against Iran earlier this month. (Photo by Bryan R. SMITH / AFP)

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations on Sunday slammed the United States for its strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

“The United States, a permanent member of this Council… has now once again resorted to illegal force, waged a war against my country, under a fabricated and absurd pretext: preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons,” Amir Saeid Iravani told the UN Security Council.

