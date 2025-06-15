Iran says Israeli strikes have killed 224 since Friday

Iranians care for a man who was injured in a reported Israeli strike on Keshavarz Boulevard in downtown Tehran on June 15, 2025. Israel and Iran traded heavy fire for a third straight day on June 15, with mounting casualties and expanding targets marking a sharp escalation in hostilities between the longtime foes. (Photo by AMIR KHOLOUSI / ISNA / AFP)

Iran’s health ministry said Sunday that three days of Israeli strikes on the country had killed 224 people and injured more than 1,200.

“After 65 hours of aggression by the Zionist regime, 1,277 people have been injured. 224 women, men and children have been martyred,” the ministry’s spokesman Hossein Kermanpour wrote on X, adding that 90 percent of those killed had been civilians.