Iran-Israel ceasefire now ‘in effect’, says Trump

A ceasefire between Iran and Israel is now “in effect”, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday, moments after he accused both countries of violating the truce.

“ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly ‘Plane Wave’ to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, shortly after telling reporters at the White House that he was “really unhappy” with Israel for breaking the deal.