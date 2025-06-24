Iran denies firing missiles at Israel after ceasefire announcement

Iran on Tuesday denied it launched missiles at Israel in the “last few hours”, after Israel accused it of doing so following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire.

The general staff of the Iranian army “denied the launch of missiles from Iran to the occupied territories (Israel) in the last few hours”, state television reported.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz had earlier said Israel would “respond forcefully to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire” after the military reported incoming Iranian missiles.