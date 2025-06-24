IPOB rejects proposed cattle ranching in Abuja, cites concerns over indigenous land rights

IPOB

ABUJA — The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has voiced strong opposition to the federal government’s proposed plan to establish cattle ranches in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, describing it as a threat to indigenous land rights and cultural identity.

In a statement released by its spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, the group expressed concern that the proposed policy could result in the displacement of the Gbagi people, whom they identified as the original inhabitants of the FCT.

The group likened the plan to the previously suspended RUGA settlement initiative and warned that it could trigger land ownership disputes and community tensions if not reconsidered.

“This policy appears to overlook the rights and heritage of the indigenous people of Abuja. It is essential that government decisions reflect equity and protect the historical landowners,” IPOB said.

The group also argued that major global capitals do not permit livestock settlements in or around core governance zones and suggested the federal government invest in ranching facilities located far from densely populated areas, with transportation infrastructure—such as rail lines—used to move livestock.

“Nigeria’s livestock industry can be modernised without causing distress to communities or triggering ethnic concerns,” the group stated, recommending designated ranching zones in less populated regions.

IPOB emphasized that its opposition to the policy is based on protecting indigenous rights and promoting peaceful coexistence.

“Our position is not against any group but is rooted in defending ancestral lands and fostering mutual respect among Nigeria’s diverse communities,” the group added.

The group urged President Bola Tinubu and relevant federal agencies to reconsider the policy and engage in inclusive dialogue with affected communities and stakeholders to ensure national cohesion.

There has been no official response yet from the Presidency regarding the concerns raised.