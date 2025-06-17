Investors suffer ₦183bn loss on NGX

Stock Market

The Nigerian stock market extended its losses on Tuesday, with investors recording a decline of ₦183 billion in total market value.

Specifically, the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) saw its market capitalisation fall to ₦72.497 trillion from ₦72.680 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All-Share Index dropped by 348.61 points or 0.30 per cent, closing at 114,910.16 compared to 115,258.77 in the previous session.

The decline followed price depreciation in shares of Transcorp Power, Oando, Ellah Lakes, Omatek, Custodian Investment, and 30 other listed companies.

Market breadth closed negative, with 35 equities declining while 29 posted gains at the end of trading.

Transcorp Power Plc led the losers, dropping 9.98 per cent to close at ₦295.70 per share.

Oando Plc followed with a 9.97 per cent fall, closing at ₦58.25, while Ellah Lakes shed 9.87 per cent to finish at ₦4.29.

Omatek declined by 9.33 per cent, ending at 68k per share, while Custodian Investment Plc dropped 8.63 per cent to settle at ₦22.75.

On the gainers’ side, Cileasing rose by 10 per cent to close at ₦4.62, with Learn Africa also gaining 10 per cent to reach ₦4.18.

Mutual Benefits Assurance appreciated 10 per cent to finish at ₦1.10, while University Press rose 9.82 per cent to end at ₦5.48.

Deap Capital Management also advanced by 8.64 per cent, ending the day at 88k per share.

Total turnover stood at 787.31 million shares valued at ₦25.67 billion, traded across 23,170 deals.

This compares with 721.75 million shares worth ₦22.01 billion exchanged in 22,100 transactions on Monday.

Zenith Bank led the activity chart, trading 96.23 million shares valued at ₦4.25 billion.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company followed with 83.36 million shares worth ₦6.24 billion, while United Bank for Africa sold 65.16 million shares for ₦2.11 billion.

Access Corporation recorded 64.21 million shares valued at ₦1.30 billion, and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated traded 51.73 million shares worth ₦1.57 billion. (NAN)