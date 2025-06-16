Investigate Osun govt move to incite fresh violence – APC

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

You’re the architect of violence – PDP

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO – The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, have tasked the State Commissioner of Police, Umar Abba, to probe a plot by members of the Governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration to incite fresh violence across the local government councils in the State.

This is as the PDP described the APC as the harbinger of violence and should be the one police should investigate having caused crisis across the councils in the state earlier this year.

The APC in petition authored by its Legal Adviser, Adegoke Ogunsola which was made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Monday, alleged that the officials under the present administration through the PDP Chairman, Mr Sunday Bisi have concluded plans to hire thugs to unleash mayhem on political officials across the local government areas in the state.

It added that similar crisis had been spearheaded by the PDP in February which led to the death of APC members in some LGAs and if the new threat is unchecked could lead to fresh crisis.

“We wish to draw the attention of security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, Osun State Command, Men and officers of Department of State Security e.t.c. and your good office to the incitement of violence and plans that are being hatched by some functionaries serving with the Osun State Government and the Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, to wit: Messrs Kolapo Alimi, Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Osun State and Hassim Abioye, the supposed Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) and Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Spokesperson to Osun State Governor and Mr. Sunday Bisi, the Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, Osun State Chapter to recruit armed thugs that will be deployed to attack the Local Government Councils’ political functionaries in Osun State.

“We therefore call on you to use your good offices to deploy all security tactics and strategies to ensure the safety of the political functionaries and their property in all Local Government Councils and Area Offices and members of All Progressives Congress in Osun State and to forestall breach of public peace and break down of law and order in all the Local Government Councils and Area Offices in Osun State”, the petition reads.

Also, we call on your Office to launch serious investigation into the various incitement and acts capable of breach of peace complained of in this letter, especially as it concerns Messrs Kolapo Alimi, Hassim Abioye, Sunday Bisi and Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

However, Osun PDP Director of Media and Information, Oladele Bamiji described the allegation in the petition a the stock in trade of the APC, saying the party is the harbinger of violence, as the PDP and the State Government ha been abiding by the rule of law.

His words, “Perhaps they are afraid of their own shadow. They know that perhaps that is what they do when they were in government. The APC is the one relying on federal might, using the office of the IGP, the Attorney-General of the federation to cause crisis. But Governor Adeleke has insisted that our people remain peaceful and wait for the legal outcome on the matter. He did not deploy my state machinery against anyone since the crisis broke out.”