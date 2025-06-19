Insecurity: Sokoto Govt willing to dialogue with bandits, says aide

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State

The Sokoto State Government has reiterated its commitment to peace and security, expressing willingness to engage in dialogue with armed groups who are ready to lay down their weapons and embrace reconciliation.



This is contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to Gov. Ahmed Aliyu on Security, Retired Col. Ahmed Usman in Sokoto.



Usman reiterated the state government’s commitment to peace and security emphasizing the importance of negotiation over prolonged conflict.



” Many historical conflicts have not ended solely through the use of force, but through meaningful dialogue.

” Government has reaffirmed its readiness to negotiate with bandits who demonstrate a genuine commitment to surrender and reintegrate peacefully into society, ” he said.



” We are expressing profound appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, the service chiefs, security commanders, and frontline personnel for their unwavering efforts in safeguarding the region.



“Their sacrifices are deeply appreciated. May Allah bless the souls of our fallen heroes and grant comfort to their families,” the government said.



While commending the federal government for the proposed deployment of Forest Guards across the region, the Special Adviser stressed the importance of integrity and community trust in the recruitment process.



He recommended that any forest guards who are to be deployed should operate strictly under the supervision of conventional security agencies to ensure accountability and prevent excesses.



The state government stressed the need for effective communication between the Forest Guards and local communities, stating that clear communication is essential for building trust and gaining the support of the people they are meant to serve.



” Government’s position reflects a broader strategy aimed at balancing security operations with community engagement and long-term peacebuilding efforts, ” he added.

Vanguard News