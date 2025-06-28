Insecurity: Prolonged activities of criminals heightened food shortage – Anglican Bishop

By Ochuko Akuopha

ANGLICAN Bishop of the Oleh Diocese, Delta State, Rt. Rev. John Aruakpor has lamented the spate of insecurity in Nigeria, saying that prolonged nefarious activities of criminal elements had heightened food shortages in the country.

He held that the issue of insecurity in the country was becoming almost like a nursery rhyme that even kids could talk about, saying that the situation was no longer acceptable.

Delivering his Bishop’s Charge at the Second Session of the Ninth Synod of the Diocese held at St Michael’s Anglican Church, Emevor, Isoko North Local Government Area, Aruakpor said: “The more we talk of it, the more the situation seems to get worse.

“One is tempted to believe that the situation is already beyond our security apparatus. If otherwise, then we are calling on all relevant authorities to summon the political will and courage to bring the monster to its knees.

“It is pertinent to here state that the prolonged nefarious activities of these persons have heightened food shortage across the nation as farmers fear going to their farms; killings are on the increase, maiming and raping of our women in their farm lands, invasion and sacking of people from their ancestral homes and occupying same.”

On the issue of perennial flooding in the country, Aruakpor called on the Federal to proffer lasting solution to the nagging problem, noting that the dredging of the Rivers Niger and Benue could be the needed answer.

“As the rains set in, fear of the unknown has started gripping people living along the coastal line especially those in the Niger Delta area. We join others to sympathise with our people in Mokwa, Niger State who suffered a great deal of loss of lives and property in the recent flood”, he said.

He urged the Federal Government to also look for an antidote to the release of the water from the dams so as to curb the annual losses occasioned by the floods from the dams.

Congratulating Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State on his second anniversary and achievements within a short space of time, the Bishop said: “it gladdens our heart as a Church to note that the State under your watch has reduced the state debt profile drastically while going on with the gigantic projects across the state.

He commended the Governor for the unprecedented speed of work in the Ughelli-Asaba road dualisation project; the School of Health Technology, Ovrode; the College of Medical Sciences, Southern Delta University, Ozoro; the transformation of Warri and its environment and other projects.

“We also commend the way you have taken it upon yourself to go around, to ensure quality job delivery” Aruakpor said.