Insecurity: Police arrest 42 armed herders, bandits in Benue

The Nigeria Police Force

By Peter Duru

Makurdi— No fewer than 42 armed herders and bandits have been arrested in Benue communities in connection with acts of criminality in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ifeanyi Emenari, who made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen in Makurdi, said most of the suspects arrested in the last one month had been charged to court.

He disclosed that about 20 armed herders had also been remanded and were awaiting trial, while several others were still under investigation.

He said the command had taken the fight to those responsible for the attacks and killings in Benue communities, assuring that “our tactical teams are already in the bushes.

“In the bushes of Apa, Gwer West, Logo, Katsina-Ala, Ukum, Agatu, Guma Local Government Areas (LGAs), and several others, we have our tactical teams who are combing the communities.

“We have a mandate to ensure that these communities are safe for the people to return to their homes and engage in farming activities.

“And in the last one month, we have arrested 42 armed herders and local bandits from these communities. Most of them have been charged to court.

“We also have about 10 herders who have been remanded by the courts in the course of their trial. Apart from those already charged to court, there are others who are still being investigated, and they will be charged to court at the end of investigations.”