Insecurity: Kebbi govt mulls death penalty for bandit informants

Gov Nasir Idris of Kebbi State

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Following renewed attacks by armed bandits in parts of Kebbi State, the state government has announced plans to review existing laws with a view to imposing the death penalty or life imprisonment on convicted informants aiding bandits.

The State Governor, Nasiru Idris, stated this on Tuesday when he paid condolence visits to Tadurga village in Zuru and Kyebu in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Areas.

The visit followed the recent bandit attack in Tadurga and Kyebu, which resulted in the loss of 30 lives.

The governor, who described informants as deadly in society, said his administration will never play with the issue of security and will handle it with seriousness.

According to him, arrangements have been completed to establish an army operational base in Zuru Emirate to enhance security in the area.

He also disclosed that he has facilitated the immediate deployment of Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and other security equipment from Abuja to the state.

Governor Idris, while expressing concern over the tragedy that resulted in the loss of lives, affirmed his administration’s commitment to according top priority to security.

He described the death of the people as sad, praying the Almighty Allah to grant them Aljannah Firdausi and speedy recovery for those injured.

“We are here to see things for ourselves, commiserate with you and reassure you about the urgent actions taken to bolster the security of lives and property of the people.

“My administration has expended a substantial amount on security. We procured 80 Hilux vehicles for security personnel, provided 1,500 motorcycles to vigilantes, and increased allowances for security operatives in troubled areas,” he explained.

Governor Idris also urged the public not to politicise the issue of security and to refrain from making unguarded comments on social media.

The Chief of Danko Chiefdom, Alhaji Ibrahim Al’aji, and the Chief of Dabai Chiefdom, Alhaji Suleiman Sami, in their separate remarks, appreciated the Governor for his visit and the measures taken to address insecurity in the area.

The traditional rulers emphasised that security remained a collective responsibility and called for more robust measures, including increased security presence to guard the gateway from neighbouring states through which bandits infiltrate into Kebbi State to carry out their criminal activities.

The Emir of Zuru, Rtd. Major General Sani Sami, also expressed gratitude to the governor for the condolence visit and commended his ongoing efforts to combat insecurity within the emirate.