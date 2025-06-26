Insecurity: Informants risk death sentence in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu

Birnin Kebbi— Following renewed attacks by armed bandits in parts of Kebbi State, the state government has announced plans to consider amending existing laws to impose the death penalty or life imprisonment upon conviction of individuals found guilty of acting as informants for bandits.

Governor Nasiru Idris made this known during condolence visits to Tadurga village in Zuru and Kyebu in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Areas.

The visits followed recent bandit attacks in the two communities, which resulted in the loss of 30 lives and the rustling of cattle.

The governor, who described informants as dangerous elements in society, said his administration would not treat security matters lightly and would approach them with utmost seriousness.

According to him, arrangements have been finalized for the establishment of a military operational base in Zuru Emirate to enhance security in the region.

He also disclosed that he had facilitated the immediate deployment of Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and other security equipment from Abuja to the state.

Governor Idris, while expressing concern over the tragedy that led to the loss of lives, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prioritizing security.

He described the deaths as a great loss and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased Aljannah Firdausi and speedy recovery to the injured.

“We are here to see things for ourselves, commiserate with you, and reassure you of the urgent actions taken to bolster the security of lives and property,” he said.

“My administration has spent a substantial amount on security. We procured 80 Hilux vehicles for security personnel, provided 1,500 motorcycles to vigilantes, and increased allowances for security operatives in troubled areas.”

Governor Idris also urged the public not to politicize security issues and to refrain from making unguarded comments on social media.

The Chief of Danko Chiefdom, Ibrahim Al’aji, and the Chief of Dabai Chiefdom, Alhaji Suleiman Sami, in their separate remarks, thanked the governor for his visit and for the measures taken to address insecurity in the area.

The traditional rulers emphasized that security is a collective responsibility and called for more robust measures, including an increased security presence to secure the gateway from neighboring states through which bandits infiltrate Kebbi State to carry out attacks.