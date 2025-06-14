Insecurity: Delta Assembly moves to amend Community Security Corps Agency, Law.

By Ochuko Akuopha

WORRIED by the security challenges bedeviling some parts of the State, the Delta State House of Assembly, has introduced a bill to amend the Delta State Community Security Corps Agency, Law.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Emomotimi Guwor, disclosed this at a press briefing to mark the second anniversary of the State Assembly.

He said the”gravamen of the bill is recruitment of indigenes who are familiar with the terrain in each Local Government Area to assist Law enforcement agencies in providing intelligence and security in the State”.

He said the Bill had passed first and second reading and had been recommitted to a Joint Committee of the House on Special Bills, and Peace and Security for in-depth consideration.

According to him, “in the Second Session, the 8th Assembly has demonstrated uncommon diligence and unity of purpose in the discharge of our legislative duties.

“We have received, considered and passed a number of impactful bills and motions that directly touch the lives of Deltans. These are critical bills passed into laws to promote education, healthcare, youth empowerment, infrastructural development, environmental protection, security and economic development.”

“Here are the details of the bills received and passed by the House in the period under review. The House received a total of 16 Bills, eight Executive Bills and eight Private Member’s bills. Out of the 16 Bills, seven were passed by the House and six of them were assented to by His Excellency, the Governor; while one is being prepared for the assent of the Governor.

On the issue of wards delineation in the Warri Federal Constituency, he called for restraint, dialogue, and maturity on the matter.

Guwor said: “The matter is already being handled by relevant Federal government agencies. Let us give peace a chance. Surely, peace is not weakness, it is strength guided by wisdom. Whether you are Ijaw, Itsekiri or Urhobo , our unity remains our strength.”