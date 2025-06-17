Insecurity: Criticism trails Katsina, Sokoto peace moves with bandits

Katsina

By Dapo Akenrefon

…It’s contrary to FG’s approach to tackling insecurity in North

Residents of Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State have held a peace meeting with the notorious bandits kingpin, Ado Aleru.

This development came as Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Sokoto State Governor, Col. Ahmed Usman, retd, expressed government’s readiness to explore non-violent solutions to the lingering insecurity challenges in the region.

Usman said: “We wholeheartedly welcome any development that promotes peace and security in our region.

“It’s important to recognise that, historically, many conflicts have ended not solely through force, but through dialogue. In Sokoto, we’re open to engaging in negotiations with bandits who are genuinely willing to surrender and embrace peace.”

Similarly, despite his status as a fugitive, Aleru was present at the parley held to foster peaceful coexistence between Fulani herders and other communities in the Danmusa LGA.

The peace talk was attended by personnel of the Nigerian Army, community leaders and several bandit groups, including Aleru’s faction.

However, an Independent intelligence Analyst, Deyemi Saka, who was shocked by the steps taken by the Katsina and Sokoto state governments, said it ran contrary to the Federal Government’s approach to tackling insecurity in the North.

He said: “It is curious that the governments of these two states are now embracing the non-kinetic approach of combating insecurity and banditry which Matawalle was criticised for by his predecessor?

“The timing is mischievous and insensitive as the meeting was held with a notorious bandit who is on the wanted list of the Federal Government. Is it an avenue for them to evade justice and not face the consequences of their many crimes?

“I am wondering if this was carried out with the knowledge of the National Security Adviser, Ministry of Defence, DHQ and this move is obviously contradictory to the Federal Government’s renewed commitment to tackling insecurity head on.”