Insecurity: CDS arrives scene of Friday night attacks in Benue

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has arrived Yelwata town in Guma Local Government Area of Benue, where scores were killed in a coordinated attack on Friday night.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that his visit followed the prolonged attacks on communities in the state by armed herders/bandits.

Musa is expected to meet with Gov. Hyacinth Alia in Government House before leaving.

NAN also reports that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Kayode Egbetokun, is also expected in Benue for a working visit.

Vanguard News