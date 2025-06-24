Insecurity: Bishop tasks Tinubu to probe alleged complicity of security chiefs with terrorists

President Bola Tinubu

By Chinedu Adonu

Worried by the rising insecurity in the country, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Enugu, Rev. Samuel Ike, has called on President Bola Tinubu to, as a matter of national urgency, investigate the alleged complicity and collusion of security chiefs with terrorists and bandits.

Bishop Ike appealled yesterday at a press conference heralding the second session of the 19th synod of the Diocese held at St. Paul’s Church, China Town, Enugu from 26th to 29th June 2025 with the theme: “Living by every word of God”.

He expressed dismay over the rising insecurity in the country especially in Benue State and other states.

“We therefore call on the president as a matter of national urgency and utmost security importance to investigate the strongly rumoured complicity and collusion of top security and intelligence chiefs with the terrorists and bandits.

“The president should take decisive action where these officers are found negligent, complicit, and guilty of these allegations, they should be prosecuted and flushed out” he stated.

The Bishop also urged the president to investigate the allegation that some security operatives were turning the fight against insecurity into a money-making venture.

He also advised the president to issue a sack order for the service chiefs as well as cause a release of the drones and jets meant for the fight against insecurity.

“We demand that the president should place a perform or be sacked order on the service chiefs.

“We also urge the president to cause a release of all the drones, including Tucano Jets the country spent billions and bought for the war against insurgency. The information we have is that a lot of those jets are not being used. So, why did we waste money buying the equipment while the reason for which they were purchased is still prevalent?

“The president should also investigate the wide rumours that our top security chiefs are turning this war against insurgency and terrorism into honey pots of multi-million business empires. We’ve read about security chiefs who divert millions of naira meant to fight insurgency”, he said.

The clergyman also called on President Tinubu to consider and approve the creation of state police, to curb the rising level of insecurity across the country.

Ike who lamented that the insecurity situation had left most parts of the country helpless, said state and community police would help to end the current insecurity situation in the country and remove Nigeria’s name from the global terrorism index.

“We urge the president to cause, whether by legislative agenda or whatever process, the creation of state and community police by an act of parliament. This will help to end the current insecurity situation in the country and remove Nigeria’s name from the global terrorism index.

“That is not the image of a true Nigerian and it’s robbing the reputation of an average Nigerian. It’s affecting the psyche of every Nigerian in every airport across the world,” he said.

While congratulating Nigeria on its 26 years of uninterrupted democracy, the bishop lamented that in spite of democracy, the poverty index, spiraling inflation, high cost of living and transportation, with about 47 percent of Nigerians reported being living below the international poverty line of 2.15 dollars per day.

He added that corruption seems to have permeated the nation’s systems as no one seems to do something without cutting corners.

“Government agencies with the statutory functions in the country must do something to regulate these things. The fight against corruption seems to be weak, tepid, and timid. And the lifestyles of most of our leaders are not helping matters. The spending spree among those in government is fueling corruption by the day.

“If our leaders should cut their appetite for flamboyant lifestyles, and live in tandem with the prevalent situation in the country, it will change a lot about the perception by the masses. We need a change of mindset and attitudinal change to move Nigeria forward,” he said.