Insecurity: Army chief meets Gov. Alia, seeks collaboration to end killings in Benue

Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Army Staff

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has appealed to the government and people of Benue State to support military efforts in ending the persistent killings and attacks plaguing communities in the state.

General Oluyede made the call during a visit to Governor Hyacinth Alia at the Benue State Government House in Makurdi, where he emphasized the need for credible and timely intelligence from locals to aid military operations.

“The military cannot do it alone. We need the cooperation of the people to bring an end to these senseless killings and destruction,” the Army Chief stated, describing the attacks by armed herders and militia groups as barbaric.

He reassured the governor of the army’s commitment to restoring peace and stability in the state, stating that the military is determined to end the violence in the shortest possible time.

“Our troops are doing their best, but they cannot be everywhere. The people must rise to support this fight by providing actionable intelligence,” he added.

In his remarks, Governor Alia thanked the COAS for visiting the state and taking the situation seriously. He expressed confidence that the visit would mark a turning point in security efforts across Benue.

“We appreciate the commitment of the Nigerian Army in combating insecurity. Your visit here today strengthens our resolve and gives hope to our people,” Governor Alia said, pledging the state government’s full support to military operations.

Earlier, General Oluyede visited the headquarters of Operation Whirl Stroke in Makurdi, where he was briefed by the Commander, Brigadier General Moses Gara, on the progress and challenges of the ongoing operations.

The Army Chief’s visit follows a surge in violent attacks in parts of the state, which have left many residents displaced and communities devastated. He was accompanied by his Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) and other top army commanders.