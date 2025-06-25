Infertility crisis: Experts warn of environmental toxins, lifestyle risks

By Chioma Obinna

Prominent health professionals have called for greater attention to environmental toxins and lifestyle factors as significant contributors to infertility, urging a holistic approach to reproductive health.

This was one of the central themes at the Merck Academic Session on Reproductive Medicine for journalists at the Merck Foundation Media Training in Dubai, which brought together leading experts from various countries.

In his presentation, President of the African Reproductive Care Society, Prof Oladapo Ashiru whose research focuses on reproductive endocrinology and infertility, emphasised the pervasive impact of environmental toxins, citing pesticides, heavy metals, and industrial chemicals as critical disruptors of reproductive health. “From air pollution to personal products like cosmetics, the exposure pathways are vast. These toxins don’t just affect one generation—they can impact up to three,” he said.

He referenced findings from studies in Nigeria and South Africa showing declining sperm counts and rising infertility rates linked to these toxins.

The session highlighted startling statistics: one in six people globally struggles with infertility, a figure projected to worsen unless proactive measures are adopted.

He warned: “By 2050, 93 percent of countries will be below the population replacement level. The time to act is now.”

Ashiru advocated for detoxification therapies, including Maya therapy, as an innovative strategy for managing toxin-related infertility. “Patients exposed to industrial chemicals, heavy metals, or environmental pollutants often benefit from thorough detoxification before undergoing fertility treatments,” he explained.

He shared a case study involving a patient with recurrent miscarriages linked to antimony exposure from prolonged barefoot driving. “This highlights the need for awareness and preventive measures,” he said.

He also warned about the dangers of everyday items, such as plastics and cosmetics, that release endocrine-disrupting chemicals. “

A woman is expected to use over a ton of lipstick in her lifetime. Without proper quality checks, this leads to lead poisoning,” he cautioned. He further advocated for safer alternatives and stricter regulation of consumer products.

He called on healthcare providers, policymakers, and researchers to collaborate on mitigating environmental risks.

Ashiru urged hospitals to educate patients about exposure risks, particularly those in high-risk industries like oil and gas. “Prevention is always better than cure,” he said.

The experts agreed that a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach is vital for addressing infertility and its complex causes.

Ashiru noted, “Our environment is a major determinant of our reproductive health. To secure the future, we must prioritize safe practices and advocate for cleaner, healthier environments.”

Earlier, the Scientific and Medical Manager at Merck Foundation, Dr. Shadha, underscored the Merck Foundation’s commitment to improving healthcare access in underserved communities.

“Through our scholarship programs, we are strengthening local capacities in over 44 critical medical specialties, including reproductive medicine. These efforts aim to bridge the gap in access to quality healthcare,” she said.

The foundation also offers hands-on training in fertility and embryology at partner institutions worldwide.