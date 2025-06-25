INEC to use BVAS for Ekiti governorship election accreditation 

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has published the notice of the Ekiti State Governorship Election, slated for June 20, 2026, stating that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS shall be used for the accreditation of voters.

INEC had last month announced the dates for the Ekiti and Osun State Governorship elections, but the publication of Wednesday’s “Notice” is in line with Section 28(1)&(2) of the Electoral Act 2022, as amended.

According to the notice, election which will commence by 8:30am, shall be conducted in the 2,445 polling units spread across the 16 Local Government Area LGAs of Ekiti state.

The Commission emphasized that only persons whose names appear on the register of voters and have valid Permanent Voter Cards shall be allowed to vote.

“Voters shall only vote at polling units where they are registered. The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS shall be used for the accreditation of voters”, the commission stated, adding that no PVC, no voting.