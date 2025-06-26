INEC resumes voter registration in Anambra July 17, nationwide Aug. 18

Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) will resume in Anambra on July 17 and nationwide on Aug. 18.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this at the commission’s quarterly meeting with political parties on Thursday in Abuja.

Yakubu said that in view of the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra, the CVR exercise would be held at two levels.

He said the exercise would commence in the 326 wards across the state on July 8 and end on July 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, including the weekend.

“During the registration period, new voters as well as those who wish to transfer their registration to Anambra from other states of the federation or from one location to another within the state will have the opportunity to do so.

“Similarly, registered voters whose Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) were lost or damaged will have the opportunity to apply for replacement.

“Uncollected PVCs from previous registrations will also be available for collection at the registration centres.

“Interested eligible Nigerian citizens are encouraged to appear in person to register,” he said.

The INEC chairman, however, explained that the online pre-registration option is currently unavailable.

Yakubu added that voter registration and compilation of the voters’ register must be completed not later than 90 days before the date fixed for the election as provided by law.

“For the nationwide CVR, the commission has approved resumption of the online and in-person registration of voters in all states of the federation.

“The online pre-registration will start on Aug. 18, while the in-person registration will follow on Aug. 25.

“The exercise will be held simultaneously in all states and the FCT as well as the 774 Local Government Area offices nationwide,” he said.

Yakubu said the detailed schedule of activities would be released soon. (NAN)