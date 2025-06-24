INEC Letter: Ex-PDP publicity secretaries slam Damagum for disowning party spokesman

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former National Publicity Secretaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh and Hon. Kola Ologbondiyan, have condemned the party’s Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Ilyasu Damagum, for disowning a recent statement made by the party’s spokesman, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, regarding a letter from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The duo described Damagum’s action as a direct affront to the authority of the PDP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and warned that it could harm the party’s credibility and effectiveness as an opposition force.

The controversy began after Ologunagba reaffirmed in a press briefing that the PDP’s 100th NEC meeting would hold on June 30, in line with an earlier decision. Damagum, however, publicly distanced himself and the party from Ologunagba’s remarks — a move that has triggered internal outrage.

Chief Olisa Metuh, in a rare public comment since his departure from partisan politics three years ago, expressed deep concern:

“My heart bleeds when I read about the present happenings in this party, formed and birthed largely by the famed G34 as a bastion of democracy and hope for Nigerians.

I just read that the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Damagum, publicly denied the press briefing by the National Publicity Secretary. If true, this is capable of bringing the party into great disrepute. It is a cardinal offence against the party’s constitution.”

He emphasized the PDP’s critical role in Nigeria’s democracy, urging its leaders to act responsibly:

“We need the PDP and other political parties to remain strong and act as credible opposition platforms to help deepen our democracy. Nigeria deserves open debates on policies and credible alternatives.”

Hon. Kola Ologbondiyan, who served as the party’s spokesperson before Ologunagba, also expressed utter disappointment at Damagum’s reaction.

“The Acting National Chairman’s decision to dismiss the National Publicity Secretary’s briefing is unacceptable and a major affront to the authority of NEC, the NWC, and the sensibility of PDP members,” Ologbondiyan said.

He further accused Damagum of violating two foundational principles of the PDP:

“First, he attempted to undermine a NEC decision, and second, he brought our party into public embarrassment. The leadership must act swiftly to stop this downward spiral. Amb. Damagum’s actions threaten to destroy the legacy of the PDP.”

Both Metuh and Ologbondiyan warned that Damagum’s stance could erode public confidence in the PDP and weaken its ability to function as a strong and credible opposition.

As internal tensions rise, party stakeholders are urging the leadership to take urgent steps to reaffirm unity and uphold the integrity of party processes ahead of critical political developments.