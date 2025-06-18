INEC denies registering 2 new political parties

INEC boss, Mahmood Yakubu.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has not registered any new political party.



The commission clarified a statement on its X handle on Wednesday.



It described the purported report circulated by some online social media platforms on the registration of two new political parties by INEC as fake.



“The attention of NEC has been drawn to a fake report making the rounds about the registration of two new political parties, namely “Independent Democrats (ID)” and “Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM)”.



“For the avoidance of doubt, the commission has not yet registered any new party. The current number of registered political parties in Nigeria is 19 and nothing has been added,” it stated.



The commission recalled that both ID and PDM were registered as political parties in August 2013.



INEC further recalled that the two were deregistered in February 2020 in accordance with Section 225A of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



The commission, therefore, urged the public to disregard the said report.

Vanguard News