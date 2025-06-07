IndiGo, Delta, others unite for transcontinental travel push

By Dickson Omobola

IndiGo, Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic have concluded plans to build an industry-leading partnership connecting India with Europe and North America, with ambitions to grow to a global scale.

By linking dozens of cities in the United States, Canada, Europe and India, the airlines aim to meet rising demand for international travel while setting new standards for connectivity and cooperation in global aviation.

Speaking on the development, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo, Pieter Elbers, said: “IndiGo has embarked on an ambitious journey to become a global airline by 2030. This partnership represents another important milestone to pursue commercial synergies, operational excellence and innovation.”

Also speaking, CEO of Delta Air Lines, Ed Bastian, said: “This agreement is another example of our commitment to making travel more connected, more inclusive and more accessible. Combining our strengths with those of IndiGo, Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic, will enable us to offer unparalleled connectivity and convenience, ensuring that our customers enjoy the highest standards of service and reliability across the globe.”

Meanwhile, CEO of Air France-KLM, Benjamin Smith, said: “We are very glad to extend our existing partnership with IndiGo and to do so alongside our partners Delta and Virgin Atlantic. India is a strategic market for Air France-KLM, where we have a strong and historic presence soon to increase. and we look forward to welcoming IndiGo customers on our flights and to play an active role in the country’s connectivity.”