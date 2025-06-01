Increasing insecurity, a gang-up against Tinubu by opposition – APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, retired Brig.- Gen. Bashir Adewinbi, on Saturday said the escalating security challenges in the country was a gang-up by the oppositions against President Bola Tinubu.

Adewinbi, a security expert and immediate past Osun Amotekun Corps State Commandant, stated this on the sideline of hosting the National Women Leader of the APC, Mrs Mary Allele, at his residence in Ede, Osun.

He noted that the escalating security challenges was being orchestrated by the oppositions to make the President and government look incompetent.

“The escalating security challenges is unconnected with the political situation in the country.

“The oppositions are ganging up against President Bola Tinubu and they are trying to do everything they can do to unseat him.

“They are doing everything possible to make governance impossible, to make it look as if the President is not doing well.

“The President is, however, on top of the situation as he is having meeting with his service and security chiefs to stem the tide of the challenges.

“The government is going to deploy technology to fight terrorism, insecurity and banditry.

“I know the government is working on getting equipment like drones and machines that will give credible intelligence on locations of bandits and terrorists,” he said.

Speaking on the purpose of the visit of the APC women leader to his resident, Adewinbi said it was a “family affair.”

Allele, while addressing the APC chieftains and faithful that came to welcome her, said she would continue to champion the course of women in government.

She, however, said the position of Osun deputy governor for the 2026 election should be given to a woman, assuring them that their messages and requests would be conveyed to Abuja.