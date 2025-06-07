INC-USA urges global Itsekiri to unite for Iwereland’s devt

The Itsekiri National Congress USA, INC-USA, has urged all Itsekiri people, regardless of where they reside, to unite and contribute to the development of their community.

President of INC-USA, Mr Otse Amorighoye, said this while announcing that by August, the global Itsekiri family would come together in Miami as the INC-USA would host its first diaspora convention.

The event themed: ‘Strengthening and Elevating Iwere Land – The Role of Itsekiri in Diaspora,’ will be held from August 29 to 31, 2025, at Hyatt Regency Miami, 400 SE 2nd St, Miami, Florida

Amorighoye said: “No matter where you live, you have a vital role in Iwere Land’s future. Let’s join hands and build something lasting together.”

Among those in charge of the event planning are President, Mr Otse Amorighoye; Vice President, Mr Lovelance Sagay; Secretary, Mr Mogbeyi Otsima; Assistant Secretary, Mr Watson Pessu; Treasurer, Mrs Sybil Odufu; Financial Secretary, Ms Oritsetsolayemi Dorsu; and Publicity Secretary, Mr Osuyi Uyinmwen.