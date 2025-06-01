In Nigeria you can get booked for $400,000 for a naming ceremony, says Davido

By Ayo Onikoyi

While it is common knowledge that top Nigerian artists often prefer international engagements due to the allure of foreign currency and wider exposure, Afrobeats superstar Davido has offered a more nuanced perspective on the economics of performing both at home and abroad.

In a recent podcast interview with an American presenter—who lamented their repeated failure to secure the “Unavailable” crooner for their Summer Dance concert—Davido explained that staying in Nigeria can sometimes be more lucrative than hopping on a plane to perform overseas.

“It is not easy to leave Nigeria to perform abroad,” he said, “when you can get booked for $400,000 for a naming ceremony. It’s like in India, where they celebrate everything. When you have money, the in-thing is to get a big artist your wife or kids like to perform live.”

Davido’s comment highlights how Nigeria’s elite are increasingly willing to spend big on high-profile entertainers for private functions such as weddings, birthdays, and even naming ceremonies.