I’m reaping the gains of loyalty, consistency in politics — Diri

Gov Diri

By Emem Idio

Yenagoa -Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, has stated that it pays to be loyal and consistent as a politician, stressing that as a governor, he was reaping the benefits of been loyal and consistent to his predecessor and benefactor, Senator Seriake Dickson.

The governor stated this in Kaiama, headquarters of Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state, yesterday, during his “Thank You Tour” to the area.

Acknowledging the role of Senator Dickson in his emergence as governor, he said the people of Kolokuma/Opokuma council would forever hold the former governor in high esteem.

Diri, who also hails from the council thanked his people for their support and loyalty, stating that he would not disappoint them but will always do his best to make sure that the council gets more development.

His words: “We are establishing technical colleges in all the local government areas and they are tuition free. Also, we are feeding the students, so, avail your wards to take advantage of the schools.

“I want to empower my people through the technical schools. Go to technical schools to empower yourselves rather than looking for white collar jobs. Technical people are being employed even in abroad now more than graduates.

“For us, consistency in loyalty and supporting somebody is the benefit we are reaping today. In Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA, we hold former Governor Dickson in very high esteem. I keep saying that power comes from God. So, he planted my deputy and I in his heart for us to succeed him.”