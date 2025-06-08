I’m proud of you  —  Gov Abiodun celebrates President Tinubu’s aide 

Governor Dapo Abiodun presents the Gateway City Gate plaque to Alhaji Yusuf Kamorudeen.

By Bayo Wahab

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has celebrated President Bola Tinubu’s Personal Assistant on Special Duties, Yusuf Kamorudeen, on his birthday.

In a statement via his verified Facebook account, Governor Abiodun said he’s proud of Yusuf’s dedication and impactful contributions to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Describing the President’s aide as a distinguished son of Ogun State, the governor said Yusuf’s commitment to excellence is a reflection of the values that define Ogun indigenes.

The statement reads, “Today, we join family, friends, and well-wishers in celebrating the birth anniversary of a distinguished son of Ogun State and a loyal steward of national service, Hon. Kamorudeen Olawale Yusuf, Personal Assistant to the President on Special Duties.

“We are proud of his unwavering dedication and impactful contributions to the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. His commitment to excellence and the progress of our great nation reflects the values of hard work, patriotism, and integrity that define the true sons and daughters of Ogun State.

“As he marks another year of purposeful living, we pray for his continued strength, wisdom, and divine grace in service to our country.”

This is coming barely two weeks after Yusuf paid a courtesy visit to Governor Abiodun at his office in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

At the end of their meeting, Governor Abiodun presented the Gateway City Gate plaque and a photobook showing the performance of his administration to the President’s personal assistant.

Vanguard News