I’m open to roles that show other sides of me — Mummy Wa

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular actress and content creator, Kemi Ikuseedun, widely recognized by her stage name Mummy Wa, has opened up about the challenges and rewards of being closely identified with a single character. In a recent interview with Pot-Pourri, she revealed her eagerness to showcase the full breadth of her acting abilities beyond the comedic persona that fans adore.

“Every time I go on set, it’s ‘Please give us that Mummy Wa vibe.And I understand it , the character connects deeply with people. But I always remind them that while I love Mummy Wa, I’m also an actor with range. So, I’ll give you that Mummy Wa magic if the story calls for it, but I’m also open to roles that show other sides of me. Even Mummy Wa sef no be only comedy she sabi , sometimes she get depth.”

Asked if it is good for celebrities to show their vulnerable side on social media, she said: “It’s a tricky one. Fans follow you because you make them happy, but they forget that you’re human too.I think it’s important to be honest sometimes, to show that even the people who make you laugh also feel pain, confusion, or pressure. But we don’t owe anyone our pain. Vulnerability is a choice, not an obligation. When I share, I do it because I want someone to feel seen, not because I feel pressured. Na balance we dey find , not oversharing, not pretending.”