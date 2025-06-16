‘It’s frustrating, my heart’s heavy,’ 2Baba bemoans Benue massacre

By Ada Osadebey

Musician, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has described the ongoing violence in parts of Benue as a “national emergency,” calling for urgent and collective action.

In a heartfelt video message shared on his Instagram page on Sunday, the iconic musician expressed deep sorrow and frustration over the continued attacks in the state, lamenting the lack of effective response from authorities.

The singer, visibly emotional, emphasised that mere condemnation is no longer sufficient, stressing the need for concrete, coordinated efforts to end the bloodshed.

He said, “My heart is heavy. I am terribly sad and angry. What is happening in Benue State has become a national emergency. I can’t wrap my head around it anymore. I don’t even know what to say at this point.

“This has to stop, it has to involve everybody, every stakeholder in this country, everyone in Benue State. It’s not child’s play it’s becoming ridiculous.

“I don’t know where to start expressing my sadness, grief, my anger, my frustration, because these things keep happening over and over again.

“This is no longer something we can just condemn in words. Serious action needs to be taken.

“Every stakeholder in Benue; we need to come together. We can end this. I believe there is a solution, we just need to be serious with the solution.”

His comments followed the killing of about 200 men, women and children in Yeluwata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State on Saturday, June 14 by alleged armed herders.

