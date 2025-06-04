I’m doing my best to rescue PDP… we’ll bounce back in 2027 – Saraki

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The former Senate President and Chairman Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has said that he’s doing his best to rescue the party, even as he assured that the opposition party will bounce back in 2027.

Saraki said this on Tuesday in an interview with journalists at his constituency office in Ajikobi area of Ilorin, Kwara state capital, after addressing the teeming members of the party who came for the re-registration exercise of the party.

He expressed confidence that the party has enough time to sort out the leadership crisis, stressing that he’s committed to a fledgling democracy, which means a vibrant opposition party.

The elated Saraki also thanked Nigerians for their patience with the party.

His words:”I want to use this opportunity to reassure our members across the country that we are doing our best to rescue the situation of the party.

“We are confident that we will tackle the situation. We are committed to it.. Because we are all committed to fledging democracy and a fledgling democracy means a vibrant opposition. We all have to make personal and group sacrifices for the interest of the country,” he stressed

On the ongoing reregistration exercise of the party, he said that, ‘We are even more encouraged by the level of enthusiasm that we are getting.

“People are coming out to register for the party, people are tired of the state of affairs in the state.New members are coming out to join the party. At the same time, all our old members are very active.The members we have seen are very impressive.”

He also attributed the success of the ongoing reregistration excercise of the party to the current economic crisis the masses are going through,’ I think the factors of what people are going through in the state,the insecurity, unemployment, hunger and lack of the presence of governance are parts of the success responsible for the massive registration of party members.

“‘So we are confident that the PDP will bounce back in 2027.”

The former governor of Kwara state,and former Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, also said that”People are coming out to be associated with PDP, they are ready to want people to know that they’re PDP members.

“That also tells us at the grassroots that people are still in love with our party of course, we are having our challenges at the national level. We are confident now that once we can sort ourselves out at the top or the leadership at the grassroots, everything will fall in place.”he added

.

Saraki also pointed out that “the only viable opposition party is PDP, and yes ,there are challenges, and I have taken it upon myself to do my best.

“Im seeing responses from our colleagues who are also ready to settle our differences,”he stressed

He also expressed firm hope in the NEC meeting that will be held at the end of June,as there are current legwork among the warring factions and members to ensure success at the leadership level.

“We were able to do our NEC meeting, we have scheduled a meeting for end of this month, between now and then there will be a legwork,” he said.

He expanded further,”Luckily for us, we started early, we have two years more.We have time to know those who will stay and rebuild the party.

“Some might still go, and some might still join us. Like today,I received new members to the party at the state level.Once there is stability at the top, I’m sure we’ll begin to see a better future for PDP.’

He thanked Nigerians for being patient with PDP,”And I thank Nigerians for being patient with the leaders of the party.” he said.