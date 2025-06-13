I’ll sue if Tinubu names me for national honour, Sowore warns

Sowore

Activist and publisher Omoyele Sowore has declared that he would file a defamation lawsuit if President Bola Tinubu’s administration were to include his name on any national honours list.

Sowore, who is also the convener of the #RevolutionNow movement and a former presidential candidate under the African Action Congress (AAC), made the statement on Friday through his social media platforms.

“If I were mistakenly included by Tinubu on his ‘National Award’ list, I would not only reject and denounce the award but also take definitive legal action for defamation,” Sowore wrote.

His comment comes after the Presidency apologised for wrongly listing two living Nigerian icons, Pa Reuben Fasoranti and Dr. Edwin Madunagu, under the Posthumous Honours category during President Bola Tinubu’s Democracy Day speech at the National Assembly.

Among the posthumous honourees was Kudirat Abiola, awarded the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) for her role in the fight to validate the June 12, 1993, election. Others honoured posthumously include Shehu Musa Yar’Adua (GCFR), Prof. Humphrey Nwosu (CON), Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (CON), and environmental activist Ken Saro-Wiwa (CON), along with his fellow Ogoni Nine, all of whom received full presidential pardons.

A vocal critic of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Tinubu, Sowore has consistently condemned the administration’s governance, accusing it of corruption, authoritarian tendencies and suppression of civil rights.