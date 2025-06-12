‘I’ll not rest until total peace is restored in Benue’ – Gov Alia

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State.

Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue has said that he will not rest until peace is restored in the state, especially beyond the six local governments currently at the frontline of insecurity.



Alia made the remarks on Thursday in Makurdi, while addressing support groups, who took to the streets of Makurdi to show support for him and President Bola Tinubu, in celebration of democracy day.



According to the governor, as the country celebrates the significant day, let it be a sober moment for all.



“It is not yet Uhuru. We are still mourning our people who were killed without provocation.



“We hold not just hope but determination, deepened efforts to remove the forces of division and violence.



“We will never rest on our oars until peace is restored in Benue, especially beyond the six local governments currently at the frontline of insecurity.



“I am confident that we will overcome this insecurity with the president’s support.



“Our traditional rulers and many religious leaders are marching alongside with us, working tirelessly to restore peace in our state,” he said.



Alia alleged that some individuals were fuelling discord in the state.



According to him, some religious leaders are contributing to the chaos in the state through their reckless rhetoric.



The governor urged them to remain silent if they do not have the facts about Benue and Nigeria.



“Don’t misuse your sacred platforms, altars and podiums to spread misinformation.



“Speak only what you know, what is verifiable, and what you truly stand for.



“Our people are suffering. Their pain is our pain.



“For those of us who have sworn to defend and protect them, who are committed to restoring peace, we will continue to do so with the support of all good people.



“Celebrate Nigeria as a shared heritage because without this country, there will be no food on your table, no roads to drive on, and no businesses to run,” he said.



He described Democracy Day as a great day and urged the people to adopt a positive mindset for the sake of Benue and Nigeria.



In his remarks, the state’s chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Benjamin Omale, commended Tinubu and Alia for their transformative leadership.



Omale urged the Benue people to continue to support the duo for their re-election in 2027.



Also, the chairman of the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council in the state, Mr Aloysious Omaja, said that Alia had restored the lives of the state civil servants, who were on life support.



Omaja said that civil servants would work for the re-election of Alia and Tinubu in 2027.