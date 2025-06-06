Ikorodu residents pledge support for Shittu after business grant

Some residents of Ikorodu in Lagos State have promised to support a philanthropist and one of the community leaders, Abdulkareem Shittu, in his cause for good governance in the area.

Their pledge came after Shittu gave out N500,000 to 10 individuals to support their businesses and distributed 10kg of rice to thousands of residents of Ikorodu Federal Constituency to celebrate the Ileya festival.

One of the beneficiaries, Isiaka Yahya, said: “We are forever grateful to Abdulkareem Olugbenga Shittu for this generous gesture. This financial support will go a long way in boosting our businesses and improving our livelihoods. We promise to always support him in all his causes for good governance and good dreams for Ikorodu.”

Also speaking, Mojisola Salami said: “Shittu’s kindness and generosity are truly inspiring. We are blessed to have him as a leader in our community, and we pledge to support him in all his endeavors.”

Meanwhile, Oluwasheun Ige added: “This financial support has come at a time when we need it most. We are grateful for Honourable Shittu’s vision for Ikorodu and his commitment to empowering its citizens. We promise to reciprocate his kindness by supporting him in all his efforts to make Ikorodu a better place.”

Through his Abdulkareem Olugbenga Shittu Foundation, Shittu has been supporting government in bringing succor to the less privileged.

The foundation’s zero-interest loan initiative has been particularly successful, with previous beneficiaries successfully paying back their loans. The foundation is now working to grant another set of beneficiaries access to these loans, with the goal of enabling all residents to live a good life and realize their dreams for Ikorodu.