Ijaw leader urges Tinubu to lift emergency rule in Rivers State

President Bola Tinubu

…Blames Elders for Poor Handling of Crisis

By Daniel Abia

PORT HARCOURT—A prominent Ijaw leader and Convener of the South-South Reawakening Group (SSRG), Joseph Ambakaderimo, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to end the state of emergency in Rivers State, following the recent truce between suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Ambakaderimo expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for his decisive intervention, noting that the peace deal signaled a renewed commitment by both parties to restore democratic governance in the state.

“We appeal to the President to use his constitutional powers to lift the emergency rule, as the concerned parties have shown genuine intent to work together for lasting peace,” he stated.

The elder statesman acknowledged the President’s controversial decision to suspend the governor, his deputy, and members of the House of Assembly on March 18, describing it as a drastic but necessary measure that forced both factions to reconcile.

“Though the state of emergency was widely criticized, sometimes tough decisions outside the constitutional norm are needed to protect public peace,” he said.

Ambakaderimo criticized some Ijaw leaders for their handling of the crisis, accusing them of politicizing the situation and allowing it to escalate unnecessarily.

“Their actions turned a mere political disagreement into an ethnic issue, which contributed to the declaration of emergency rule. Instead of seeking peaceful solutions, they chose to point fingers at the President,” he said.

He urged continued support for President Tinubu’s peace efforts and warned against inflammatory rhetoric from both camps.

“We must all guard our utterances and avoid actions that could jeopardize the peace process or the reinstatement of Governor Fubara,” he cautioned.

Ambakaderimo also commended Governor Fubara for consistently prioritizing peace, describing him as “an emerging elder statesman” for his willingness to make sacrifices for the stability of Rivers State.