Ijaghala community: Eyengho alleges threat to life after press briefing

Insists Itsekiri own Ijaghala

By Jimitota Onoyume

A prominent son of Ijaghala community , in Warri south West local government area, Delta state , Mr Alex Eyengho has alleged threat to his life after he addressed a press conference in Warri, where he among others insisted that Ijaghala was a community owned by the Itsekiri and under the traditional rulership of the Olu of Warri.

Eyengho in a statement made available to the Vanguard said Ijaws of Gbaramatu should be held responsible if the alleged threat to his life was made real.

He further dismissed as tissues of lies allegations by Chief Godspower Gbenekeme of Ijaw Gbaramatu kingdom published in some national newspapers that Ijaghala, Kantu communities were not under the traditional rulership of the Olu of Warri.

His words : “Simpliciter, Ijaghala land is owned by Ugborodo Community in Warri Kingdom, under the Olu of Warri, but majority of the people are partly Itsekiri and Ijaw. Suffice it to say that the official language in Ijaghala community and of Ijaghala people, is Itsekiri, without alternative. The culture and tradition in the community and of the people, is also Itsekiri. It may interest you to know that other key ancestors of Ijaghala people like Egogo, Erueyin and Eyengho, were all buried at Oboro, the final resting place reserved exclusively for Ugborodo indigenes who are considered as Saints, advocates and protectors of Ugborodo culture and tradition.

“Godpower Gbenekama once again advertised himself to the world as a poor and terrible student of basic history, when he stated in a mock bravado that the Itsekiri came from Benin through Prince Ginuwa. Even my 6-year old son knows of a fact that the Itsekiri history is dual. The Itsekiri communities of Ugborodo, Omadino, Inorin, Ureju and Irigbo, existed in the Warri area from time immemorial, before the coming of Prince Ginuwa of the great Benin Kingdom and his entourage, to birth the Warri Kingdom, in a merger between the royal family from Benin and the Itsekiri people. On the flipside, the Gbaramatu-Ijaw clan who are strictly in Warri South-West LGA, migrated from Gbanran in today’s Bayelsa State, through their progenitor, Tomtebe, who begat Oweijubiri, and settled wherever they are today, with the permission of either Ugborodo or Omadino communities of Warri Kingdom.

“My name is Alex EYENGHO. I am a bona fide indigene of Ijaghala, Kantu, Ode-Ugborodo, Abiugborodo, Orubu, Bobi, Ebrohimi, Koko, Omadino, Orugbo, Gbolokposo, Ode-Itsekiri, among other communities; all in the Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West Local Government Areas (Warri Federal Constituency) of Delta State, Nigeria. However, I am a registered voter in Ijaghala community.You will recall that I addressed a press conference on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, title.

“It is on this note that I put on record that my life is under threat by the Gbaramatu-Ijaws, from top to bottom. If anything bad should happen to me, please don’t look elsewhere but Gbaramatu-Ijaw clan. My phone line has been bugged. I am as such being monitored. I receive direct and indirect calls with warnings to watch my back. However, I refuse to be intimidated by any human being, no matter how highly placed in the society, rich or reputably violent in the most dangerous manner. I shall continue to speak the truth with the facts known to me.”