IGP launches school protection squad in Osun, emphasizes urgent need to shield schools from attacks

Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO — The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has emphasized the critical need to safeguard educational institutions across Nigeria, describing schools as pillars of national development and future-building.

Speaking through the Assistant Inspector General of Police for Zone XI, Emuobo Fred, at the inauguration of the School Protection Squad (SPS) in Osun State, the IGP reiterated the importance of protecting schools from potential threats.

“Schools are sanctuaries of knowledge and nurturing grounds for future leaders. Their security is paramount. It is our collective responsibility to shield them from harm,” Egbetokun said at the event held in Osogbo.

The IGP noted that the success of the School Protection Squad depends heavily on collaboration between security agencies, educational authorities, and community leaders. “This launch marks a significant step toward a more inclusive and proactive approach to school safety,” he added.

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, represented by Deputy Governor Kola Adewusi, commended the initiative and noted that the state has not recorded any attack on its educational institutions.

“It is heart-warming that Osun has so far maintained a clean record of zero school attacks. However, we must not relent. Sustaining this achievement requires stronger collaboration among all stakeholders—education leaders, community members, and security operatives,” Adewusi stated.

Also speaking, Dr. Abayomi Shogunle, who heads the SPS at the Force Headquarters, highlighted the dangers posed by kidnappings, homicides, and vandalism of school property, which he said contribute to rising numbers of out-of-school children.

He disclosed that the Nigeria Police Force now operates a 24/7 emergency response centre dedicated to handling school-related incidents and integrating host communities into their security framework. Osun State, he added, is one of the pilot states for the SPS programme, which aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In his welcome address, Osun State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, explained that the two-day summit will bring together stakeholders—including religious and community leaders, educational authorities, and government agencies—to engage in dialogue and develop strategies for bolstering school safety.

The School Protection Squad initiative aims to provide a proactive, community-based solution to securing learning environments across Nigeria in light of growing threats to educational infrastructure.