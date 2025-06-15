IGP Egbetokun’s tonic for service and salute

Egbetokun

By DAHIRU LAWAL

“You should attend the police award ceremony!”

My good friend and staunch supporter, Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, Zayd ibn Isah, casually suggested the above during the naming ceremony of my first child, Hammad. Later, he followed up with a formal invitation via WhatsApp.

If there’s anyone I know who nurtures relationships with genuine loyalty and devotion, it is Zayd-focused, fiercely loyal, and generous with his time and goodwill. A lawyer, writer and strategic communicator, he currently serves as media aide to the Chairman of the Police Service Commission. He has also been an unwavering supporter of Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, especially during periods of intense media scrutiny and orchestrated misinformation campaigns aimed at discrediting the Police boss.

It was Zayd who introduced me to IGP Egbetokun when he was still the Assistant Inspector General, AIG, of Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja. Even before our meeting, the then-AIG had read and appreciated my book *101 Fake News on EndSARS*, which he cited as instrumental in his PhD research in Peace and Security Studies.

Since his appointment on June 21, 2023, as the 22nd indigenous Inspector General of Police, succeeding Usman Alkali Baba, IGP Egbetokun has had his hands full. Despite the inevitable scheduling constraints, we have occasionally kept in touch-enough for me to continue observing the trajectory of a reformist leadership rooted in discipline, empathy and strategic vision.

Egbetokun’s stewardship has been defined by tangible reforms aimed at repositioning the Nigeria Police Force for operational excellence and public trust. He introduced the Special Intervention Squad, SIS, to handle high-risk threats, and also established the School Protection Squad, SPS, under the Safe Schools Initiative. Recognising the need for decent living conditions, he launched a Housing Summit and kicked off projects such as the Ijeh Barracks redevelopment in Lagos and new mobile barracks.

Digitally, his administration has driven automation of the Central Motor Registry and intensified cybercrime prevention. Operationally, the Force has recorded over 35,000 arrests and nearly 2,000 successful rescue operations. His community policing initiatives have also deepened engagement with local stakeholders, marking a shift toward people-oriented law enforcement.

Perhaps the most morale-boosting of his initiatives is the revival of the annual Nigeria Police Awards and Commendation Ceremony-designed to reward gallantry, professionalism, and integrity in service. It was the second edition of this laudable initiative, held on June 4, 2025, at the Nigeria Police Resource Centre in Jabi, Abuja, that Zayd urged me to attend.

The optics alone were striking. Officers in ceremonial attire snapping selfies. Senior police chiefs sharing rare smiles. Young cadets watching in awe, perhaps dreaming of their future moment in the spotlight. The ambience was lightened by the rhythmic melodies of the Police band and anchored by the inimitable Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, alongside veteran actor Segun Arinze.

The event radiated a national spirit of celebration-of unity and service. President Bola Tinubu, though represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, made a virtual appearance during the screening of ‘The Patriot’, a short film depicting the Police Force’s tactical brilliance in rescuing a kidnapped victim without succumbing to ransom demands. The film underscored two messages: the police can deliver results, and they need public trust to do even more.

Yet, ‘The Patriot’ also revealed institutional limitations-disparities in resources, political interference, and equipment shortfalls that hamper equal performance across commands. It was a powerful reminder that sustained success in policing requires more than courage; it demands serious investment in personnel, tools, and infrastructure.

Among the evening’s highlights was the presentation of 16 well-earned awards. Notable recipients included: CSP Odeyeyiwa Oladimeji from Imo State was named Crime Buster of the Year, while CSP Wonwu Grace from Rivers State received the Detective of the Year award. The Rapid Response Team from Imo State clinched Patrol Team of the Year, and CPL Juliet Chukwu from Ebonyi was recognised as Sports Person of the Year.

SP Adeh Josephine from the FCT emerged as PPRO of the Year, and SP Garba Ibrahim from Katsina received the award for DPO of the Year. ACP Abattam Michael from Imo was honoured as Area Commander of the Year, while SP Mustapha Mohammed from the FCT received the Gallantry Award. Inspector Nwuju Godstime from Rivers State was acknowledged as Traffic Warder of the Year.

SP Obi Sentome from Zone 16 was notably honoured with both the Integrity Award, for rejecting a $17,000 bribe, and the prestigious title of Police Officer of the Year. A solemn tribute was also paid to ACP Udoh Cecilia Aniedy from Rivers State, who was posthumously recognised as Community Policing Advocate of the Year following her death in active service on May 3, 2025.

The gravity of these recognitions reflected the depth of the IGP’s commitment to institutional integrity and national pride.

“Tonight, we celebrate excellence in policing,” IGP Egbetokun remarked, beaming with pride. “This marks a shift from entitlement to merit, from routine to excellence.”

He emphasized that the awards were determined through a deliberate, transparent, and merit-based process, with nominations reaching from urban stations to the remotest outposts.

Senate President Akpabio, representing President Tinubu, described the occasion as a national tribute to resilience and professionalism. He called on officers to draw inspiration from their honoured colleagues and reaffirm their commitment to securing the nation. The event also featured goodwill messages from Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo and Police Affairs Minister Ibrahim Geidam.

The IGP’s Special Recognition segment acknowledged exceptional work in specialised fields such as legal services, public relations, and healthcare. Among them was my elder brother, ACP Ahmed Wakil, PPRO of Bauchi State, whose honour added a personal touch of pride to the evening.

Watching officers from diverse commands beam with joy as they received medals and handshakes from the IGP was profoundly moving. It reaffirmed that true leadership is not just about giving orders; it’s about inspiring purpose and dignity in service.

IGP Egbetokun’s tenure may not resolve all challenges facing the Nigeria Police Force, but his reforms are undoubtedly a tonic-an invigorating blend of empathy, vision, and execution. They salute the sacrifices of officers and renew hope in public service.

At a time when cynicism clouds our institutions, Egbetokun’s model offers something rare: a belief that the Police can be more than just a badge-they can be a beacon. A force not just of law, but of honour. And that, indeed, is a salute worth standing for-and a service worth believing in.

Lawal, a media strategist, journalist and disinformation specialist, wrote from Abuja