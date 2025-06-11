Segun Sowunmi.

By Bayo Wahab

Following his recent meeting with President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar’s ally, Segun Sowunmi revealed why he would likely dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar’s 2023 presidential campaign said he would leave the PDP if the party leaders ‘insist on destroying’ the party.

Speaking during an interview on TVC’s ‘Your View’ on Tuesday, Sowunmi said he is endeared to the APC because President Tinubu and his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, are stable leaders.

According to him, unlike other leaders, Tinubu and Buhari “don’t jump from one political tendency to the other.”

“Let me be very upfront. I’ve always said and I’ve said it many times over, if I ever leave the PDP, damn, I’m going to the APC. And why is that? Because at least I can accept that the two main pillars of the APC, President Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, are stable people. They don’t jump from one political tendency to the other, and have been damn stable too since 1998,” the PDP chieftain said.

He further explained that if there’s a need for him to join the ruling party, he would first consult his friend, Felix Morka, the APC’s National Publicity Secretary, to digest the party’s constitution before making a move.

Sowunmi said, “If I have to go to the APC, I will first of all visit my friend Felix Morka. I will have a sit down with him. I’ll ask for the constitution of the party, I will read it.”

Sowunmi also condemned the coalition movement spearheaded by Atiku, his principal, saying he disagrees with it.

The former governorship candidate in Ogun State, who claimed to have spent about 27 years in PDP, said the coalition talks irritates him because it makes the PDP unstable.

“One of the reasons why I’m irritated by this talk of coalition that they are doing is that I can’t imagine how decent political people will think that it is their responsibility to be looking for new platform every season. I don’t agree. So if I must leave, I must at least go to where I think they can also be stable forever,” he stated.

As a PDP member, Sowunmi is a famous critic of President Tinubu and his government, but since his meeting with the President, the PDP chieftain has been singing Tinubu’s praises.

In his interview on Channels Television, he said his visit to Tinubu allowed him to ask questions and better understand the President’s policies.

Sowunmi maintained that he could work with Tinubu, saying he had known him since 1994.

In his parting shot, he claimed that President Tinubu is smarter than all his political rivals, including Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Vanguard News