ICRC laments abuse of Red Cross emblem 

… Says it endangers lives, demand sanctions

By Chioma Obinna & Ebunoluwa Sessou

The International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC, on Thursday lamented over the misuse of the Red Cross emblem in Nigeria, warning that such abuse not only jeopardises humanitarian workers but also undermines the symbol’s globally recognised protective status.

The Public Relations Specialist at the ICRC, Mr. Aliyu Dawobe, who made the remarks in Lagos during the opening of a three-day First Aid and pre-hospital emergency training for journalists covering high-risk beats said the emblem, which is unequivocally protected under international humanitarian law, is increasingly being exploited by unauthorised businesses and individuals across the country.

“The emblem of the Red Cross is not a marketing tool. It is a protective symbol meant to save lives during emergencies,” Dawobe stated.

“We are seeing pharmacies, hospitals, private vehicles, and even vendors using it as a logo or decoration on goods. This misuse is dangerous because it diminishes the emblem’s credibility and puts real humanitarian responders at risk.”

Dawobe further explained that the emblem has two distinct, recognized uses: a protective use, displayed prominently during emergency response missions to signify neutrality and protection; and an indicative use, worn by trained personnel to identify their affiliation. “Both must be respected. Abusing them weakens the protection they offer,” he added.

Dawobe urged government authorities to take immediate and decisive action to curb the widespread misuse.

“The government should ensure offenders are called to order, issued warnings, or sanctioned. Protecting this symbol is crucial for the safety of those who serve in the frontlines of crises,” he stated.

The media training, organised by the ICRC in collaboration with the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS), is designed to equip journalists with essential life-saving skills to respond to injuries and medical emergencies while on dangerous assignments.

“Journalists often find themselves in volatile situations, from conflict zones to violent protests. Some are injured in the line of duty; others don’t make it out alive.

“This training gives them basic first aid knowledge that could save their lives or those of others, Dawobe noted, highlighting the critical need for such skills.

The intensive three-day programme covers practical emergency response techniques tailored to help preserve lives in critical situations, reinforcing the ICRC’s commitment to protecting those who operate in hazardous environments.

In her welcome address, the Branch Officer, Red Cross, Lagos, Dr. Adebola Kolawole explained that the media training was necessary to equip journalists with life-saving skills as well as create awareness on activities of the ICRC across the country.

She urged participants to take the training seriously and step it down to other practicing journalists in their various newsrooms.