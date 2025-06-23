ICPC recovered N20bn in 2024 – Chairman

The Chairman of Independent and Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Dr Musa Aliyu, says the commission recovered more than N20 billion and other properties from corrupt individuals in 2024.

Aliyu said this on Monday in Ilorin during an interview with the Newsmen on the sidelines of a Conference of State Attorneys-General in the North-Central Zones.

The conference had as its theme “Strengthening Subnational Synergies for Corruption Prevention: Advancing the National Anti-Corruption Strategy in Nigeria’s North Central Region”.

Aliyu, who noted that corruption was not only at federal levels, but also at the sub-nationals, said that

prevention was more strategic, less costly, and would help retain the country’s assets and resources.

“If we allow corruption to happen, it becomes very difficult to cure, especially the litigation processes.

“We all know that the judicial process in Nigeria is too slow, because of many cases on the table and that is why we should prevent corruption.

“But if it eventually happens, we will now go for enforcement, which is the investigation and probably prosecution”, he said.

The ICPC boss, however, said that the commission was ensuring that assets taken outside the shores of Africa, and recovered were not looted again.

“One of the strategies identified as a necessary tool for success in our shared pursuit of justice, is the continuity and reassessment of our efforts in the fight against corruption, as criminal trends evolve and national events unfold.

“This discussion is essential, especially as the country is undergoing significant judicial reforms and rapid legislative enhancements”, he said.

Aliyu, however, said that the commission would not relent in its fight against corruption in the country.

The Chairman Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Dr Abdullahi Bello, who declared the event open, said that corruption remained a major obstacle to Nigeria’s progress.

Bello said that effective anti-corruption measures at the state level was critical to achieving national progress.

“Corruption remains a formidable obstacle to our nation’s progress, eroding public trust, undermining governance, and impeding development.

“Today’s engagement provides an essential platform for State Attorneys-General in the North-Central zone to share experiences, address challenges, and develop collective solutions to advance the National Anti-Corruption Strategy”, he said.

The CCB chairman said that the bureau had introduced initiatives to enhance transparency and accountability among public servants.

He said the bureau was developing an online asset declaration system, which would offer a more efficient and modern platform for public officers to comply with the law.

Also, the Kwara Attorney-General, Senior Sulyman, called for more coordinated efforts at fighting corruption.

Sulyman commended the ICPC for ensuring the anti-corruption mandate in the country, while reiterating the state government’s commitment to ensuring zero level of corruption.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Anti-corruption, Mr Kayode Akiolu, said that corruption was a national phenomenon which had not allowed the country to deliver its national promises since independence.

Akiolu said the national assembly was committed to winning the battle against corruption, adding that the 10th assembly had ensured the adequate funding of anti-corruption agencies.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-corruption, Sen. Emmanuel Udende, said Attorneys-General were the custodian of justice at state levels and must be heard.

Udende commended the ICPC for decentralising the fight against corruption, while calling for unified action.

In his remarks, the State Chief Judge, Justice Abiodun Adebara, said that there was need for joint efforts to implement the five pillars of anti-corruption.

“The fight against corruption should not be punitive but preventive, because it poses a threat to the rule of law”, he said.