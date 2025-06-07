Ibas appeals to traditional rulers to protect facilities in Rivers

Ibok-Ete Ibas

The Rivers Sole Administrator, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), has urged traditional rulers to take deliberate steps in securing government facilities within their domains.

Ibas made this appeal during the combined 121st and 122nd quarterly meeting of the State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt on Friday.

He said the meeting highlighted the need for unity and collaboration between the government and traditional institutions to tackle state challenges.

The sole administrator emphasised the crucial role traditional rulers play in peacebuilding and called for joint efforts to address community issues.

He stressed the importance of securing government facilities from theft and vandalism and warned against protecting rulers involved in unrest.

Ibas assured traditional rulers of his commitment to partnering with them to improve the state’s prosperity and well-being.

The Chairman of the Rivers Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Chike Worlu-Wodo, praised Ibas for promoting peace and development in the state.