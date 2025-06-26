I worked for almost two years without a sit-down with President  —  Tinubu’s ex-aide

President Bola Tinubu and Audu Aliyu.

Aliyu Audu, former senior special assistant on public affairs to President Bola Tinubu, has reiterated his resolve to work against the President’s re-election in 2027.

Audu, who recently resigned from Tinubu’s administration, said that despite being a spokesperson to the President, he had no access to him for almost two years.

The APC Rebirth Movement Convener said this on Thursday, during an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Prime Time’ show.

The ex-presidential aide criticized President Tinubu for granting access to an Afrobeat superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, and a Lagos politician, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, while he couldn’t get his attention.

“I worked for President for nearly two years. I didn’t have a sit down with him. I’m one of his spokesperson. but he sat with Davido, who insulted him couple of weeks before. Then he sat with that Jandor, who didn’t even come second in Lagos election. It doesn’t make sense.”

Recall that five days before Audu’s resignation, the President received Davido and his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, at his private residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.

It would also be recalled that in March, Jandor, who was Lagos governorship in the 2023 election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, met the President following his resignation from the PDP.

