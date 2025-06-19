I will remain in APC to fight for justice, says Shinkafi

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has debunked rumours of his alleged defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), affirming his commitment to remain in the APC and continue advocating for justice and internal democracy within the party.

Speaking during a press conference at his residence in Gusau, Shinkafi dismissed speculations triggered by his recent appearance at a project commissioning event hosted by Governor Dauda Lawal of the PDP, saying his attendance was non-partisan and done in the interest of the state.

“I am a member of the APC and remain a committed card-carrying member,” Shinkafi declared. “Nobody can change my conviction or principles. I am not leaving the party.”

Clarifying his presence at the PDP-led state government’s event, Shinkafi explained that as a prominent indigene of Zamfara, he has a duty to honour invitations that promote development, irrespective of party affiliations.

“Some were surprised to see me at the commissioning of projects by a governor from a different political party. But I ask—why should I decline an invitation from the governor of my state, who is working to serve a population of nearly six million people? That would be a great disservice,” he said.

He noted that he attended the event alongside other notable APC figures, including former Governor Mahmuda Aliyu Shinkafi and former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Abubakar Chika Bunu. The presence of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, whom he described as an elder statesman, further underscored the non-political nature of the occasion.

Shinkafi emphasized that party lines should not obstruct efforts aimed at promoting peace, development, and unity in Zamfara State.

“We must separate politics from governance. Zamfara is our only home, and we must all work together—regardless of political party—to uplift our people from poverty and insecurity,” he said.

He reaffirmed his determination to remain in the APC, vowing to continue advocating for fairness and accountability within the party structure.

“My goal is to ensure that the rights of party members are protected and that we stay focused on delivering good governance to the people,” Shinkafi concluded.