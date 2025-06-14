I will keep helping people, that’s how God blesses me – Nons Miraj

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian actress, content creator and brand influencer Chinonso Ukah, better known as Nons Miraj has reaffirmed her commitment to uplifting others, revealing the philosophy that guides her life and career.

In an interview with Egungun of Lagos, Nons Miraj reflected on her journey, her approach to challenges, and her ambitious investment in her hit love show, The Hunt Game Show.

“I will still keep helping people because that’s how God blesses me,” Nons Miraj declared, underscoring her belief in the power of generosity and community. “My growing up was normal. It wasn’t wooden spoon, it wasn’t plastic spoon. It was normal.”

When asked if she ever feels depressed, Nons Miraj was quick to clarify: “No. Sometimes I just go to my comfort zone and think of new ideas.” For her, periods of solitude are not about sadness, but about recharging and brainstorming. This approach, she said, keeps her creativity flowing and helps her generate fresh content for her fans.

Nons Miraj’s career is a testament to the power of preparation and bold investment. “If you dream it, put money into it. Opportunity meets readiness. When you are ready and you have opportunity, it goes hand in hand,” she advised.

Determined to take her career to new heights, Nons Miraj invested a staggering ₦200 million into rebranding and expanding The Hunt Game Show, a reality dating series she both hosts and produces.

“I have put 200 million naira on the rebranding of The Hunt Games Show”