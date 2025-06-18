General Yakubu Gowon

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, says he wishes to be remembered as a leader who loves Nigeria and the people of the country.

Gowon, a former military officer, led Nigeria from 1966 to 1975.

In an interview with Arise Television, the 90-year-old statesman shed light on the irreconcilable differences that led to the outbreak of the Nigerian Civil War in July 1967.

Gowon said the January 1967 summit in Aburi, in Ghana, could have prevented Nigeria’s civil war. Still, a fundamental disagreement between him and the Eastern regional leader, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, caused the war that lasted for 30 months.

According to him, Ojukwu pushed for a form of regional autonomy that the federal side could not accept.

Asked how he wants to be remembered, Gowon said he wishes to be remembered as a Nigerian who loves his country and prays for it.

“I want to be remembered as someone who loves his country, Nigeria, who loves Nigerians, who prays, at least if I cannot fight, I pray for Nigeria to continue to be a country that all of us love. I know it is impossible for any country to be absolutely perfect,” he said.

