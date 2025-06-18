I see your pain; you’re not alone  —  Tinubu reassures Benue people

President Bola Tinubu

Following his trip to Benue State, where over two hundred people were gruesomely killed over the weekend, President Bola Tinubu has reassured the people of the state of his commitment to restoring peace.

Earlier, while addressing stakeholders in Benue, Tinubu promised to work with the state governor, Fr. Hyacinth Alia, to achieve a lasting peace in the state.

The President also urged Alia to work with all stakeholders, both political and traditional leaders in the state, to resolve the lingering conflicts between herders and farmers in Benue.

After he visited the state, President Tinubu, in a terse statement via his verified X handle, described the destruction in the state as heartbreaking.

He vowed to restore peace in the state, rebuild it and bring justice to those who lost their loved ones to the recent attacks.

I was in Benue today. The scale of destruction and loss is heartbreaking.



To the good people of Benue, I see your pain. I feel it with you. And I assure you, we will not leave you behind. We will restore peace, rebuild, and bring justice. You are not alone. pic.twitter.com/9wuH17T7Oy — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) June 18, 2025

“I was in Benue today. The scale of destruction and loss is heartbreaking. To the good people of Benue, I see your pain. I feel it with you. And I assure you, we will not leave you behind. We will restore peace, rebuild, and bring justice. You are not alone,” the President promised.

In his earlier speech in Benue, President Tinubu said if Governor Alia worked with all stakeholders in the state, he could turn the repeated tragedies in the state into economic prosperity.

Meanwhile, mixed reactions have trailed the President’s visit to the state.

While some people hailed his presence as timely, others saw it as a political strategy by the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party.

Vanguard News