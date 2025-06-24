Bayo Wahab

Segun Sowunmi, a former spokesperson to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has responded to the claims by former presidential aide Reno Omokri and spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olisa Metuh on how he became Atiku’s aide.

While featuring on the Honest Bunch podcast, Reno had claimed that he hired to work for Atiku, interviewed him and determined his pay.

According to him, Sowunmi was announced as Atiku’s spokesman on the terms he negotiated with him.

He said, “If I am nothing at all, I am a meticulous record keeper. In May 2018, Olisa Metuh, the former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party, recommended Segun Sowunmi for the role of spokesman to Waziri Atiku Abubakar.

“I spoke to Segun Sowunmi from California and negotiated his salary with him. I thereafter informed Waziri Atiku Abubakar and Segun Sowunmi was announced as his spokesman on the terms I negotiated with him.

Meanwhile, Metuh has corroborated Reno’s claim, saying the former spokesperson to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan truly hired Segun as Atiku’s spokesperson.

“When Reno called me to recommend someone for Atiku, I initially thought of Deji Adeyanju, but I remembered that he had left the PDP. I had encouraged him to set up advocacy group to fight Nigeria’s course.

“Then, I remembered Segun so I recommended Segun to Reno. I told him to call Reno and he called Reno and that was it,” he said.

But Sowunmi dismissed Reno and Metuh’s claims, saying he knew how he met Atiku.

Reacting to Reno’s claim, Sowunmi said he met the former Vice President through a chain of contacts, none of whom is Metuh or Reno.

“It will be a waste of saliva responding to this rubbish. Amina Jambo, my friend, got Lulu Obaifo to convince me to visit Waziri, and when I did, I asked the questions and then visited Uyi Giwa Osagie. Then, I got a call from OGD while they were in Dubai, I got to Abuja, I agreed with Atiku, I met with Dane Waters of Trippi, I met Eta Uso, and then I met Yemi Hilda.

“The younger man is delusional. I first set eyes on him at a defence of London advertising in Dubai! Believe Reno if you like nonstop talking of rubbish. Ask him what the terms were and what was the role of the then COS of Atiku the Maiduguri man. Hire ko, Hire ni. That was how he kept screaming rubbish about drugs and the president and what he was later to pretend to forget now that he talks rubbish. Na who no know Reno dey listen to his trash!

Is that not the Metuh of campaign fund money controversy of EFCC fame! That had no response to the brilliance of Alh Lai Mohammed as spokesman until I stepped in to push back for him and the party. Olisa jokes too much and it is their desire to brag that is their issue as far as… https://t.co/OhSlrKqt2Q June 24, 2025

In another response, Sowunmi slammed Metuh, describing his submission as a joke.

“Is that not the Metuh of campaign fund money controversy of EFCC fame! That had no response to the brilliance of Alh Lai Mohammed as spokesman until I stepped in to push back for him and the party. Olisa jokes too much and it is their desire to brag that is their issue as far as I am concerned. I know how I met Atiku and all these spokespersons talk. There are far more important issues than Reno and his mockery,” Sowunmi said.

