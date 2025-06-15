Adams Oshiomhole

By Nnasom David

Senator Adams Oshiomhole has clarified the events surrounding his recent confrontation with Air Peace, stating that his actions were driven by a desire to stand up for fellow Nigerian passengers who were unfairly denied boarding.

Speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Sunday, the former Edo State governor addressed the controversy, which has dominated public discourse since the airline accused him of disrupting operations and attempting to use security escorts to gain access to a flight after check-in had closed.

Oshiomhole firmly denied those claims, insisting he arrived well before the flight’s departure time and had checked in online the previous evening.

“Assuming, without conceding, that I got there at ten minutes past six, that means I was at the airport before then. The flight was scheduled for 6:30am. I checked in online at 7:49pm the previous day. So, how could I have come late?” he asked.

The senator also debunked allegations that he came with a security entourage to intimidate airline staff.

“I was alone. No aide, no policeman, no orderly. Just me and a small briefcase. The claim that I came with security men is completely false. Those uniformed personnel seen in the video were airport security staff doing their routine work,” he said.

He went further to accuse the airline of poor customer service, saying several passengers who had checked in online and paid high fares were unjustly prevented from boarding.

“There was a lady who said she arrived at 5:55am and had paid ₦149,000 for a ticket. She was denied boarding. When I got there and showed I had checked in, I insisted that if I must be allowed to board, the others who were in the same situation should also be checked in,” Oshiomhole said.

“Don’t give me special treatment. Respect everyone’s rights.”

Oshiomhole said he refused a private offer by the airline manager to settle the issue quietly, insisting on transparency and fairness for all affected travelers.

“That’s the problem with Nigeria, people expect you to accept privileges in secret. I said no. Check me in here, in front of these other passengers. This is not about me. This is about all of us.”

